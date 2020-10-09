Shoreline Public Schools to host online event focused on family discussions of race on October 20

Talking about race is important, but can be difficult in any family.





In an effort to support families in opening dialogues and having conversations about race, Shoreline Public Schools will host Family Room: A Conversation About Race with Dr. Tanisha Brandon-Felder on Tuesday, October 20 from 6:30-8:00pm.





The event is part of the school district’s ongoing Black Voices series of community events. Dr. Brandon-Felder is Shoreline Public Schools’ Director of Equity and Family Engagement.



The event is open to students and families in Shoreline Public Schools. Space is limited and preregistration is required to receive the Zoom meeting link.





http://bit.ly/BVFamilyRoom



Dr. Brandon-Felder will lead participants through an interactive discussion of how to openly and honestly talk about race as a family. The meeting agenda includes:

Discussing the social constructs of race

Examining racial identity development models

Scenario discussion

…and a fun read-aloud surprise

