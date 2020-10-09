Shoreline Public Schools to host online event focused on family discussions of race on October 20
Friday, October 9, 2020
Talking about race is important, but can be difficult in any family.
In an effort to support families in opening dialogues and having conversations about race, Shoreline Public Schools will host Family Room: A Conversation About Race with Dr. Tanisha Brandon-Felder on Tuesday, October 20 from 6:30-8:00pm.
The event is part of the school district’s ongoing Black Voices series of community events. Dr. Brandon-Felder is Shoreline Public Schools’ Director of Equity and Family Engagement.
The event is open to students and families in Shoreline Public Schools. Space is limited and preregistration is required to receive the Zoom meeting link.
The event is open to students and families in Shoreline Public Schools. Space is limited and preregistration is required to receive the Zoom meeting link.
You can preregister here: http://bit.ly/BVFamilyRoom
Dr. Brandon-Felder will lead participants through an interactive discussion of how to openly and honestly talk about race as a family. The meeting agenda includes:
Questions? Email us at blackvoices@shorelineschools.org
Dr. Brandon-Felder will lead participants through an interactive discussion of how to openly and honestly talk about race as a family. The meeting agenda includes:
- Discussing the social constructs of race
- Examining racial identity development models
- Scenario discussion
- …and a fun read-aloud surprise
Questions? Email us at blackvoices@shorelineschools.org
0 comments:
Post a Comment