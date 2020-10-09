Case updates October 7, 2020; DOH making plans for distribution of vaccines when they are available
Friday, October 9, 2020
DOH is committed to science and the need to critically evaluate these new vaccines for their safety and efficacy in an unbiased way before their use.
We will be watching the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval process closely to make sure it is thorough and transparent.
Last Friday, the National Academy of Medicine released the “Framework for Equitable Allocation of COVID-19 Vaccine” consensus study report, which includes recommendations for ensuring equity in distribution, administration, and access to the vaccine; for effective community engagement, risk communication, and strategies to promote vaccine acceptance; and for equitable global allocation.
Washington state will use this report to inform our planning and thinking for how we prioritize vaccine while there is a limited initial supply.
Finally, we are aiming to open electronic provider enrollment in November. We are drafting information to share with healthcare providers later this week about the federal requirements to help providers be ready when enrollment opens.
We also continue to work on our state vaccine plan and will be ready to turn it in to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) by the October 16th due date.
While some planning cannot be completed until we know what the final vaccine candidates are, we are doing as much as we can now to make sure the process runs smoothly when it starts.
Case updates October 7, 2020
United States
- cases 7,528,313 - 53,051 cases since yesterday
- deaths 211,132 - 900 deaths since yesterday
Washington state - *no death reports on weekends
- cases 91,918 - 710 since last report
- hospitalizations 7,733 - 30 since last report
- deaths* 2,183 - 6 since last report
King county
- cases 23,586 - 167 since yesterday
- hospitalizations 2,418 - 8 since yesterday
- deaths 774 - 0 since last report
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- cases 616 - 4 new
- hospitalizations 106 - 0 new
- deaths 63 - 0 new
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 70 - 3 new
- hospitalizations 4 - 1 new
- deaths 1 - 0 new
