UW study for LGBTQ seniors with memory loss



Aging with Pride: IDEA (Innovations in Dementia Empowerment and Action) at the University of Washington is offering free programs for individuals with memory loss in the LGBTQ community. Aging with Pride: IDEA (Innovations in Dementia Empowerment and Action) at the University of Washington is offering free programs for individuals with memory loss in the LGBTQ community.

Programs include nine sessions with a trained coach and focus on problem solving, skill building and low impact exercise.One program is for those with memory loss and their care partner; the other program is for those with memory loss who don't have a care partner.Programs are virtual, using easy video chatting. Participants don't have to leave home to participate and are paid $25 for each phone interview completed.Sign up by calling 1-888-655-6646 or emailVisitfor more information.