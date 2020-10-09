UW study for LGBTQ seniors with memory loss

Friday, October 9, 2020


Aging with Pride: IDEA (Innovations in Dementia Empowerment and Action) at the University of Washington is offering free programs for individuals with memory loss in the LGBTQ community. 

Programs include nine sessions with a trained coach and focus on problem solving, skill building and low impact exercise.

One program is for those with memory loss and their care partner; the other program is for those with memory loss who don't have a care partner.

Programs are virtual, using easy video chatting. Participants don't have to leave home to participate and are paid $25 for each phone interview completed.

Sign up by calling 1-888-655-6646 or email ageIDEA@uw.edu

Visit ageidea.org for more information.



