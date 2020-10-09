UW study for LGBTQ seniors with memory loss
Friday, October 9, 2020
Aging with Pride: IDEA (Innovations in Dementia Empowerment and Action) at the University of Washington is offering free programs for individuals with memory loss in the LGBTQ community.
Programs include nine sessions with a trained coach and focus on problem solving, skill building and low impact exercise.
One program is for those with memory loss and their care partner; the other program is for those with memory loss who don't have a care partner.
Programs are virtual, using easy video chatting. Participants don't have to leave home to participate and are paid $25 for each phone interview completed.
Sign up by calling 1-888-655-6646 or email ageIDEA@uw.edu
Visit ageidea.org for more information.
0 comments:
Post a Comment