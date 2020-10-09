AG Ferguson, Gov. Inslee issue joint statement regarding today’s oral argument on Trump’s Clean Power Plan rollbacks
Friday, October 9, 2020
The oral arguments were heard Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 6:30am in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.
“Attorneys from our multistate coalition will be in court today challenging the Trump Administration’s unlawful attempts to roll back the Clean Power Plan.
"The Trump Administration’s new ‘Affordable Clean Energy’ rule is neither affordable nor clean. It’s a thinly veiled attempt to loosen restrictions on coal power plants. It incentivizes the continued use of coal-fired power and does nothing to address carbon pollution from coal-fired power plants, or address climate change.
"The administration’s own analysis shows that the increased air pollution and carbon emissions allowed under this plan will injure or kill thousands of additional people across the country.
"Trump’s EPA has a track record of pandering to fossil fuel industry interests at the expense of human health and the environment, and it shows: Washington has won seven cases challenging the EPA’s shortsighted decisions.
"We look forward to seeing them in court again. We will continue fighting for clean air for all Washingtonians.”
In August 2019, Ferguson, in a coalition of 22 states and seven local governments, filed a petition for review challenging the Environmental Protection Agency’s decision to repeal the Clean Power Plan.
