Ridwell picks up hard to recycle items from subscribers

Ridwell makes it easy to sustainably reuse and recycle your stuff. They pick up hard-to-recycle items like plastic film, clothing, batteries, light bulbs, and a seasonal featured category right from your front door and get them to a partner that can reuse or recycle them.





With Ridwell, wasting less and reducing clutter around your home is simple and seamless.





Ridwell got started in Seattle as a father-son project when Ridwell founder Ryan's son Owen asked him what they could do with all the batteries they had piling up around their house.





On nights and weekends, they offered pickups to their neighbors in Queen Anne to help them waste less.





This project grew as more and more neighbors wanted to be a part of this new, collaborative way to reduce waste. Eventually this movement turned into Ridwell, a large community of people sharing new ideas and making a difference one pickup at a time.





Ridwell is a subscription service. They pick up a few core categories every pickup including plastic film, clothing, batteries, and light bulbs.





Members can also arrange for pickups of additional hard-to-recycle items like paint and styrofoam as an add-on to the service.





To help members waste less and positively impact their communities, Ridwell features rotating featured categories seasonally for things like non-perishable food, eyeglasses, bicycles, and more.





Over 97% of the material Ridwell picks up from members gets reused or recycled. To date, Ridwell members have saved over 5 million pounds of materials from landfills.





To learn more about Ridwell, head to Ridwell.com To join, just head to Ridwell.com/join











