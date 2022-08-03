Finalists named for Battle of the Bands final on Saturday August 6, 2022

2022 ShoreLake Battle of the Bands

Finals on August 6





Altigi

Jamn

Rug

Snacks At Midnight

Stargazie Pie









A beer garden sponsored by Monka Brewing Co is such a highlight. Their seasonal favorites - Galaxy IPA, Cherry Lime Sour, and Blonde Ale were great hits. Who doesn't love beer, music, food and dessert on a Saturday night? Are you excited to see who takes home the grand prize and studio time at the world famous Robert Lang Studios? Come on Saturday night to vote for the People's Choice Award and make your voice heard. Tickets are on sale on Eventbrite until Friday or you can buy them at the door on Saturday.





We also have our limited-edition collectible glass which can be purchased at a discount at our beer garden and information booth.





ShoreLake Arts is excited to announce the ShoreLake Battle of the Bands finalists.We had two great nights listening to 10 very talented semi finalists. Five of them have made it to the finals.