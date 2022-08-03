Finalists named for Battle of the Bands final on Saturday August 6, 2022

Wednesday, August 3, 2022

2022 ShoreLake Battle of the Bands
Finals on August 6

Pfingst Animal Acres Park in Lake Forest Park

ShoreLake Arts is excited to announce the ShoreLake Battle of the Bands finalists.
  • Altigi
  • Jamn
  • Rug
  • Snacks At Midnight
  • Stargazie Pie
We had two great nights listening to 10 very talented semi finalists. Five of them have made it to the finals. 

Are you excited to see who takes home the grand prize and studio time at the world famous Robert Lang Studios? Come on Saturday night to vote for the People’s Choice Award and make your voice heard.

Tickets are on sale on Eventbrite until Friday or you can buy them at the door on Saturday.

A beer garden sponsored by Monka Brewing Co is such a highlight. Their seasonal favorites - Galaxy IPA, Cherry Lime Sour, and Blonde Ale were great hits. Who doesn't love beer, music, food and dessert on a Saturday night? 

We also have our limited-edition collectible glass which can be purchased at a discount at our beer garden and information booth.

Photo courtesy ShoreLake Arts
Featured Food Trucks:
ShoreLake Arts is proud to present this event with major support from Jack Malek of Windermere, Robert Lang Studios, Robert Lang Studios Academy, Annex Room Studio, Mackie, Monka Brewing Co., Tri-Star Team ReMax NW, the City of Lake Forest Park, ArtsWA, National Endowment for the Arts, and individual donors, like you.

Questions can be emailed to Teresa at programs@shorelakearts.org

ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.



