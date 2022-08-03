Lake Forest Park resident graduates from the University at Albany
Wednesday, August 3, 2022
This includes summer, fall and winter semester recipients from the 2021-2022 academic year.
The following students have graduated from the University at Albany:
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE, MAJOR, HONOR (if listed)
Lake Forest Park, WA
Hui Guo, Doctor of Philosophy, Computer Science
