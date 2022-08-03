Lake Forest Park resident graduates from the University at Albany

Wednesday, August 3, 2022

ALBANY, N.Y. (Aug. 2, 2022) - Marking the culmination of their hard work and success, the University at Albany celebrated more than 4,200 students who received their degrees at the University's 178th Commencement. 

This includes summer, fall and winter semester recipients from the 2021-2022 academic year.

The following students have graduated from the University at Albany:

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE, MAJOR, HONOR (if listed)

Lake Forest Park, WA

Hui Guo, Doctor of Philosophy, Computer Science




Posted by DKH at 4:29 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  