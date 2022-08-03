Election results: August 2

Election night results in the race for Senator

The purpose of a primary election is to identify the top two candidates who will face off in the general election in November. The purpose of a primary election is to identify the top two candidates who will face off in the general election in November.





Following are the vote counts as of election night August 2, 2022





Redistricting put Lake Forest Park in state legislative district #1





LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 1 - State Representative Pos. 1

Candidate Vote Vote % John Peeples (Prefers Republican Party) 6,148 28.06% Davina Duerr (Prefers Democratic Party) 15,723 71.77%

LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 1 - State Representative Pos. 2

Candidate Vote Vote % Jerry Buccola (Prefers Republican Party) 6,053 27.56% Shelley Kloba (Prefers Democratic Party) 15,846 72.16%





Shoreline remained in state legislative district #32





LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 32 - State Representative Pos. 1





Candidate Vote Vote %

Lori Theis (Prefers Election Integrity Party)

3,238 16.12%

Cindy Ryu (Prefers Democratic Party)

16,685 83.08%





LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 32 - State Representative Pos. 2

Candidate Vote Vote % Anthony Hubbard (Prefers Republican Party) 3,902 19.05% Lauren Davis (Prefers Democratic Party) 16,487 80.5%





Note that both districts are in two counties: King and Snohomish





STATE





Secretary of State - the entire state votes





Steve Hobbs received 415,619 votes, 41.2% of the total. Three other candidates each received over 120,000 votes. As of election night, Julie Lewis was in second place, with Bob Hagglund and Keith Wagoner not too far behind.





FEDERAL





Congressional District 7 - U.S. Representative - Our district encompasses most of Seattle and surrounding areas including Shoreline, Vashon Island, Lake Forest Park, Edmonds and parts of Burien and Normandy Park.





Pramilia Jayapal will probably face Cliff Moon, who got 8% of the vote.





Senator - the entire state votes for senators





Long time incumbent Patty Murray received 54% of the vote and will face Trump-backed Tiffany Smiley in November. Except for Spokane county where Murray is ahead, Murray won all the western counties and Smiley won all the central and eastern counties. There were 18 candidates in this race.





VOTER TURNOUT





Turnout in King County was 20% of the registered voters.















