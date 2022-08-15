Fire station 63 open house was a big success

Monday, August 15, 2022

Fire station 63 in North City. Photo by Gidget Terpstra
The Shoreline Fire Department open house on Saturday, August 13, 2022 gave residents a look at the newest fire station, #63 in North City.

It takes a large space to house ladder trucks. Photo by Gidget Terpstra

The fire department said they wanted to give people a look at what they paid for.
We wanted to hold this event to show how your tax dollars were spent to make sure we are prepared with what we need!  Come see our fire rigs and station and meet our firefighters
All fire stations here are drive-thrus. Photo by Gidget Terpstra
According to Gidget Terpstra, who went to the open house,

We spent an interesting 1.5 hours there talking to a fireman, then the Deputy Chief, and then the Shoreline Fire Chief. We learned a lot from how the Shoreline Fire Department is funded, the recent merger with LFP and Kenmore, the staffing for each vehicle, current recruitment and training, the shift schedule, and what happens when a person calls 911 for help.
 
The Medic One program is housed at Shoreline Fire
Photo by Gidget Terpstra
The fire department will hold a big open house event on September 17, 2022 at the Fire Headquarters on Aurora, with demonstrations of extrications, tower climbs, and other feats of technical expertise.



