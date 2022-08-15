Celebrate Shoreline Saturday at Cromwell Park

Monday, August 15, 2022

Come celebrate the City of Shoreline’s birthday on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Cromwell Park! 

The festival has two stages with live music and shows, beer garden, pony rides, children’s theater, food, toy workshop, hands on activities and more!

This is a free family friendly festival. There is a cost for food, beverages and some activities.

When: Saturday, August 20, 2022
Cromwell Park 18030 Meridian Avenue N, Shoreline, WA 98133

Festival Schedule
  • Festival Hours: 12:00 – 9:00pm
  • Family area open: 12:00 – 6:00pm
  • Main Stage Hours: 1:00 – 9:00pm
  • Family Stage Hours: 12:30 – 5:00pm
  • Beer Garden Hours: 1:00 – 9:00pm

MAIN STAGE SCHEDULE – EMCEE: STITCH MITCHELL
  • 1:00 – 2:30 pm Butoh – Japanese Dance Theatre
  • 2:45 - 3:45 pm JHP Band
  • 4:00 – 5:00 pm Tillers Folly – Celtic folk/rock
  • 5:30 – 7:00 pm High Tide – Beach Boys Tribute Band
  • 7:30 – 9:00 pm Paperback Writer – Beatles Experience

FAMILY STAGE SCHEDULE – EMCEE: CHRIS ROSSITER
  • 12:30 - 1:15 pm Ella Bella Bee
  • 1:45 - 2:30 pm Eric Ode
  • 3:00 - 3:45 pm Reptile Man
  • 4:15 – 5:00 pm Eric Haines, Providing a performance and roving entertainment

FOOD VENDORS: 12 – 9pm
  • Scooby Dogs – Hot Dogs
  • Yummy Box – Asian
  • Katmandu Momocha – Himalayan Dumplings
  • Paparepas - Venezuelan
  • El Cabrito - Mexican
  • Sugar + Spoon – Cookie Dough
  • In His Hands Kettle Korn
  • Delifino’s Pizza
  • Brown and Toasted – hand crafted marshmallow crispy treats
  • Chicken Fix - Filipino
  • Boba Boo – Bubble Tea
  • Fruitlandia – Mexican Snacks

ACS VAN

Visit the volunteers at the Auxiliary Communications Van to see how they will be able to provide communications in an emergency that interrupts normal communication.


