Family Day at the LFP Farmers Market – this Sunday, August 21, 2022
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
This Sunday, August 21, 2022 grab the kiddos and head down to Family Day at the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market.
The LFP Farmers Market is presented by Third Place Commons every Sunday, 10am - 2pm, bringing you a delectable assortment of fresh and locally produced fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, and fantastic specialty items, plus gorgeous flowers to brighten your summer table. And this week, there’s even more to love for market fans of all ages!
The day will start with a visit from harpist Linda Khandro who will both play and let the little ones explore her harp from 10 - 11:30am. Then market favorites the Milner Family Fiddles will bring their feel-good tunes to the market until 1:15pm, followed by the return of gifted pianist Ray Skjelbred (of Commons’ favorites Ray Skjelbred and the Yeti Chasers) with his dolceola.
Youngsters will likewise be enticed by the Bubble Zone where they can experiment with an assortment of bubble wands in different shapes and sizes. They can also take home free bubble giveaways of their own while supplies last.
Family Day is co-presented by the City of Lake Forest Park, and city officials will there with environmental education and giveaways.
Our Day Sponsors for the day will be the Northwest Ballet Center, who will also offer a short dance performance at 11:30am, and Shoreline Schools giving out school calendars.
Third Place Commons and the LFP Farmers Market are located at the Town Center at Lake Forest Park at 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park 98155.
Third Place Commons is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that has been building real community in real space for over 20 years and now also offers online programs under the TPC At Home moniker. All donations to the organization are fully tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law.
0 comments:
Post a Comment