Executive Constantine proclaims a Local Public Health Emergency for Monkeypox

Friday, August 19, 2022

Monkeypox
King County Executive Dow Constantine issued a proclamation today declaring monkeypox a public health emergency in King County. 

As of August 18, 2022 there are 272 cases of confirmed monkeypox in King County and over 14,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the United States. 

This is following the U.S. monkeypox emergency declaration on August 4, 2022. The King County proclamation will be effective immediately.

This local emergency proclamation allows Public Health – Seattle / King County to be more flexible with procurement, hiring and contracting protocols in order to respond effectively.

"We are fortunate to have one of the best public health organizations in the nation right here in King County, and today’s action ensures they will have all the tools needed to take on the challenge of monkeypox," said Executive Constantine. 
"The health of our community is paramount, and responding quickly and nimbly to monkeypox will help keep more of us safe."


Posted by DKH at 11:17 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  