Gov. Inslee: Inflation Reduction Act is a win for Washingtonians
Friday, August 19, 2022
With provisions that reduce energy costs and emissions, create more domestic manufacturing and good-paying jobs, and make health care more affordable, the historic Inflation Reduction Act will deliver for families all across the nation. President Biden signed the act into law on Tuesday.
The law includes the most consequential suite of national climate actions to date. It puts America on track to reduce emissions by 40% by 2030, and paves the way for new clean energy infrastructure, new clean energy jobs, and energy security and independence. The investments will help “supercharge” state efforts to combat climate change.
Gov. Jay Inslee spoke with the Washington Post and other news outlets about how the legislation will significantly bolster Washington’s efforts to help more people purchase electric vehicles, make energy-efficiency upgrades to their homes and appliances, and more.
The law is also the most important piece of federal health care legislation since the establishment of the Affordable Care Act. It will lower the cost of numerous prescription drugs, including medications treating cancer, diabetes and other health conditions where too often people have had to pay too much out of pocket.
"We can choose to build a future where everybody has an even shot. That's the America I believe in. And today, we've come a step closer to making that America real," Biden said.
Read more from the White House about how the Inflation Reduction Act delivers for Washington.
"Clean energy and transportation. Well-paying jobs. Investments in cleaner air and efficient buildings for communities," Inslee said.
"Washington and other states have led the way. This will now bring billions in investments and jobs to Washington and our whole country. Finally the federal government is joining in taking action on climate."
