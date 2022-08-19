ShoreLake Arts’ 2022 Concerts in the Park Season ends with a Tropical Farewell
Friday, August 19, 2022
|JERF began the summer concert season
Photo by Teresa Pape
ShoreLake Arts’ 2022 Concerts in the Park have come to an end for the year.
This summer ShoreLake Arts presented six concerts showcasing a variety of music in parks across Shoreline and Lake Forest Park.
The Concerts in the Park series began in June with two bands sharing the Pfingst Animal Acres Park stage:
Your Downstairs Neighbors and JERF rocked out.
|The JHP Band will return on Saturday
for Celebrate Shoreline.
Photo by Quinn Elliott
JHP Band will be returning to the park this Saturday, August 20 for the City’s Celebrate Shoreline Event.
During the first week of August, ShoreLake Arts held its third annual Battle of the Bands featuring ten Washington State bands, competing over the course of three nights in Lake Forest Park for cash, studio time and equipment prizes.
Finally, this past Wednesday evening, Kruckeberg Botanic Garden in Shoreline was filled with the beautiful Hawaiian music of Northwest Blend.
More than 280 people made their way to the base of the garden to be serenaded with the sounds from the islands.
The music and location provided the perfect tropical farewell to summer.
The 2022 Concerts in the Park series is complete for the season.
ShoreLake Arts thanks everyone who was able to come together to experience music and support the arts in their community!
ShoreLake Arts is proud to present Concerts in the Park with major support from Jack Malek of Windermere Real Estate, City of Lake Forest Park, City of Shoreline, Kruckeberg Botanic Garden, 4Culture and individual donors, like you.
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts.
ShoreLake Arts is proud to present Concerts in the Park with major support from Jack Malek of Windermere Real Estate, City of Lake Forest Park, City of Shoreline, Kruckeberg Botanic Garden, 4Culture and individual donors, like you.
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts.
Established in 1989.
0 comments:
Post a Comment