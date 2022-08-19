ShoreLake Arts’ 2022 Concerts in the Park Season ends with a Tropical Farewell

JERF began the summer concert season

Photo by Teresa Pape

ShoreLake Arts’ 2022 Concerts in the Park have come to an end for the year.





This summer ShoreLake Arts presented six concerts showcasing a variety of music in parks across Shoreline and Lake Forest Park.





The Concerts in the Park series began in June with two bands sharing the Pfingst Animal Acres Park stage:









The JHP Band will return on Saturday

for Celebrate Shoreline.

Photo by Quinn Elliott July brought the City of Shoreline’s Swingin’ Summer Eve event where the July brought the City of Shoreline’s Swingin’ Summer Eve event where the JHP Band performed West African, Reggae and World Music under the gazebo at Cromwell Park.





JHP Band will be returning to the park this Saturday, August 20 for the City’s Celebrate Shoreline Event.



During the first week of August, ShoreLake Arts held its third annual During the first week of August, ShoreLake Arts held its third annual Battle of the Bands featuring ten Washington State bands, competing over the course of three nights in Lake Forest Park for cash, studio time and equipment prizes.

Hawaiian music by Northwest Blend

Photo by Quinn Elliott

Finally, this past Wednesday evening, Kruckeberg Botanic Garden in Shoreline was filled with the beautiful Hawaiian music of Northwest Blend





More than 280 people made their way to the base of the garden to be serenaded with the sounds from the islands.





The music and location provided the perfect tropical farewell to summer.



The 2022 Concerts in the Park series is complete for the season.









Established in 1989.







