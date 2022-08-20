LFP Climate Action Committee update

McAleer Creek

Earlier this Spring, the City of Lake Forest Park established the City’s first Climate Action Committee with a mission to develop equitable measures to reduce locally-generated greenhouse gas emissions and protect our environment and residents from the harmful effects of climate change.





The effects of climate change can be felt here at home in Lake Forest Park – remember the dense wildfires of last September and the scorching heat in late June.





Extreme flooding and massive storms, unprecedented heat domes and worldwide wildfires, unimaginable widespread droughts and disappearing lakes like Lake Mead, and the ever-concerning rising ocean levels are daily reminders of the issues that the world is facing.