August 15, 2022 - Shoreline City Council Regular Meeting - Revised Agenda
Thursday, August 11, 2022
Agenda Revision Highlight:
Agenda Item 7(b) has been removed from the agenda - Authorize the City Manager to Obligate $367,428.55 in Washington State Department of Commerce Connection Housing to Infrastructure Program (CHIP) Grant Funds for the 198th Street Affordable Housing Project for Infrastructure Improvements
