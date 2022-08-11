August 15, 2022 - Shoreline City Council Regular Meeting - Revised Agenda

Thursday, August 11, 2022

August 15, 2022 - City Council Regular Meeting - Revised Agenda

Agenda Revision Highlight: 

Agenda Item 7(b) has been removed from the agenda - Authorize the City Manager to Obligate $367,428.55 in Washington State Department of Commerce Connection Housing to Infrastructure Program (CHIP) Grant Funds for the 198th Street Affordable Housing Project for Infrastructure Improvements

