Correction: LFP City Council meetings Thursday are at 6pm and 7:30pm
Thursday, August 11, 2022
|LFP City Council 2022
This first meeting is expected to go until 7:30pm.
At 7:30pm the regular meeting will hear a presentation from King County Regional Homelessness Authority regarding the proposed North King County Interlocal Agreement.
They will take action on Resolution 1853 - Authorizing the Mayor to sign a professional services agreement with the Watershed Company to conduct a Tree Inventory.
The meetings are hybrid, both in person at City Hall and online. The full agenda, information for participation, and how to make comments at this site.
Note: the original article stated that the regular council meeting was at 7pm.
0 comments:
Post a Comment