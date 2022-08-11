Correction: LFP City Council meetings Thursday are at 6pm and 7:30pm

LFP City Council 2022 The Lake Forest Park City Council work session Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 6pm will discuss the Capital Improvement Plan - Budget Review for 2023-2024. The Lake Forest Park City Council work session Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 6pm will discuss the Capital Improvement Plan - Budget Review for 2023-2024.





This first meeting is expected to go until 7:30pm.





At 7:30pm the regular meeting will hear a presentation from King County Regional Homelessness Authority regarding the proposed North King County Interlocal Agreement.





They will take action on Resolution 1853 - Authorizing the Mayor to sign a professional services agreement with the Watershed Company to conduct a Tree Inventory.





The meetings are hybrid, both in person at City Hall and online. The full agenda, information for participation, and how to make comments at this site.





Note: the original article stated that the regular council meeting was at 7pm.











