Help the Shoreline Public Schools Foundation (SPSF) support summer school and summer learning

Photo courtesy SPSF For the past 30 years the generous donors of Shoreline Public Schools Foundation (SPSF) have diligently supported summer school and summer learning opportunities within the district.





This summer the SPSF granted $75,000 to the summer school program, bringing the total amount donated by SPSF to nearly $900,000 since the Foundation’s inception in 1992.





It is because of our donors' steadfast dedication to providing opportunities for educational excellence for all students, that the SPSF is able to continue to help fund this critically important program.



We recently asked Heidi Alexander, the principal of the K-5 summer school program, what the Foundation’s support means to the students in our district; she had this to say,





“I categorically know that none of this would have been possible without the generous donation from the Shoreline Public Schools Foundation. "Many of the students that participate in our program come to summer school looking for a place to be seen, valued, and connect during a time that can often feel ambiguous. "We are grateful that the SPSF recognizes and fosters creating systems of support to improve student outcomes for all learners even during the summer.”

Additionally Ellen Kaje, Director of Categorical Programs and Academic Support, stated,





“This year, due to the generosity of the Foundation, we were able to send home just-right books (to keep!) to 100 struggling summer school readers. In addition to the books, teachers write letters encouraging students to read that accompany each book mailing. "Each year kids and families tell us how much they appreciate these books. Due to the generosity of the Foundation, we see kids maintain their reading level and even make significant gains during the course of the summer school program.”

Photo courtesy SPSF In addition to scholarships SPSF has funded for the past 30 years, monies have also been used for staff, crossing guards, transportation, food, summer reading and dual language programs— all integral components to the summer school sessions.

The Shoreline Public Schools Foundation is honored to once again serve the community and in so to provide opportunities for educational excellence for every student within the district.





We could not continue this meaningful work without the generous support of our donors and partners.

If you are interested in making a donation to the SPSF, you can do so at



If you are interested in making a donation to the SPSF, you can do so at https://www.shorelinefoundation.org/ Furthermore, if you would like to join the Foundation and put your unique skills to work, please contact Cindy Pridemore at cindy.pridemore@ssd412.org





