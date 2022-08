Starting as early as Thursday, August 11, 2022 Sound Transit will close the right lane of 175th St to Northbound I-5 on-ramp from 9am to 1pm.



Drivers will be able to access I-5 on-ramp or continue westbound.



Work is expected to take one day.













The closure will be utilized for guideway construction as part of the Light Rail Lynnwood Link Extension project.