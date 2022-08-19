Area Students graduate From St. Olaf College

Friday, August 19, 2022

NORTHFIELD, Minn. (August 9, 2022) - The following local students graduated with the St. Olaf College Class of 2022.

HOMETOWN, NAME, DEGREE, PARENTS

Shoreline

  • Kaili R. Jacobsen, Bachelor of Arts, Jeffrey and Geraldine Jacobsen
  • Bonnie E. Paulson, Bachelor of Arts, Thomas Paulson and Lisa McNeill

One of the nation's leading liberal arts colleges, St. Olaf challenges students to excel in the liberal arts, examine faith and values, and explore meaningful vocation in an inclusive, globally engaged community nourished by tradition.

St. Olaf's beautiful 300-acre campus is located in Northfield, Minnesota, approximately 40 miles south of the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul.



