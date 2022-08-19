Area Students graduate From St. Olaf College
Friday, August 19, 2022
HOMETOWN, NAME, DEGREE, PARENTS
Shoreline
- Kaili R. Jacobsen, Bachelor of Arts, Jeffrey and Geraldine Jacobsen
- Bonnie E. Paulson, Bachelor of Arts, Thomas Paulson and Lisa McNeill
