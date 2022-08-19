Area students named to the St. Olaf College Dean's List
Friday, August 19, 2022
The dean's list recognizes students with a semester grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4-point scale.
HOMETOWN, NAME, MAJOR, PARENTS
Shoreline
- Kaili Jacobsen, Sociology/Anthropology, Jeffrey and Geraldine Jacobsen
- Bonnie Paulson, Nursing, Thomas Paulson and Lisa McNeill
- Megan Peery, Social Work, Robin Peery
One of the nation's leading liberal arts colleges, St. Olaf challenges students to excel in the liberal arts, examine faith and values, and explore meaningful vocation in an inclusive, globally engaged community nourished by Lutheran tradition.
