Local students honored on the Dean's Academic Honor List at Baylor University
Friday, August 19, 2022
The Dean's Academic Honor List recognizes Baylor undergraduates for their outstanding academic work during each semester.
Students honored on the Dean’s List earned a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.70 with no grade lower than a "C" while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.
ABOUT BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Baylor University is a private Christian university and a Research 1 institution. Located in Waco, Baylor welcomes students from all 50 states and more than 90 countries to study a broad range of degrees among its 12 nationally recognized academic divisions.
HOMETOWN, STATE; ZIP CODE, NAME, COLLEGE
Lake Forest Park 98155
- Logan Stoecker, Hankamer School of Business
Shoreline 98177
- Faith Hollinrake, School of Education
- John Hollinrake III, Hankamer School of Business
