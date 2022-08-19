Local students honored on the Dean's Academic Honor List at Baylor University

Friday, August 19, 2022

WACO, Texas (August 16, 2022) – More than 4,800 Baylor University students have been named to the Dean’s Academic Honor List for the Spring 2022 semester.

The Dean's Academic Honor List recognizes Baylor undergraduates for their outstanding academic work during each semester. 

Students honored on the Dean’s List earned a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.70 with no grade lower than a "C" while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.

HOMETOWN, STATE; ZIP CODE, NAME, COLLEGE

Lake Forest Park 98155
  • Logan Stoecker, Hankamer School of Business

Shoreline 98177
  • Faith Hollinrake, School of Education
  • John Hollinrake III, Hankamer School of Business

ABOUT BAYLOR UNIVERSITY

Baylor University is a private Christian university and a Research 1 institution. Located in Waco, Baylor welcomes students from all 50 states and more than 90 countries to study a broad range of degrees among its 12 nationally recognized academic divisions.



