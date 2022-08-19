Local resident graduates from Baylor University

Friday, August 19, 2022

WACO, Texas (August 16, 2022) – More than 3,000 Baylor University graduates – including nearly 90 graduates who completed their degree requirements in 2020 and 2021 – received their degrees during four commencement ceremonies May 13-14 in the Ferrell Center.

HOMETOWN, ZIP CODE, NAME, DEGREE, MAJOR, HONORS, COLLEGE

Shoreline 98177

John David Hollinrake III, Bachelor of Business Administration, Finance, Magna Cum Laude, Hankamer School of Business


ABOUT BAYLOR UNIVERSITY

Baylor University is a private Christian University and a nationally ranked Research 1 institution. Chartered in 1845 by the Republic of Texas through the efforts of Baptist pioneers, Baylor is the oldest continually operating University in Texas. Located in Waco, Baylor welcomes students from all 50 states and more than 90 countries to study a broad range of degrees among its 12 nationally recognized academic divisions.



