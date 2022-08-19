Local resident graduates from Baylor University

WACO, Texas (August 16, 2022) – More than 3,000 Baylor University graduates – including nearly 90 graduates who completed their degree requirements in 2020 and 2021 – received their degrees during four commencement ceremonies May 13-14 in the Ferrell Center.





