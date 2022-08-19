Local resident graduates from Baylor University
Friday, August 19, 2022
HOMETOWN, ZIP CODE, NAME, DEGREE, MAJOR, HONORS, COLLEGE
Shoreline 98177
John David Hollinrake III, Bachelor of Business Administration, Finance, Magna Cum Laude, Hankamer School of Business
