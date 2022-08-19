Concordia University Wisconsin releases Spring Honors List

MEQUON, Wis. (August 17, 2022) – Concordia University Wisconsin officials have released the Spring Honors List for the 2021-2022 academic year. To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.60 GPA.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, CLASS YEAR, MAJOR (if listed)





Seattle





Andra Hansen, Junior, Nursing-Tradit Undergrad





Among the area students named to the list were: