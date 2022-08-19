Concordia University Wisconsin releases Spring Honors List
Friday, August 19, 2022
Among the area students named to the list were:
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, CLASS YEAR, MAJOR (if listed)
Seattle
Andra Hansen, Junior, Nursing-Tradit Undergrad
Founded in 1881, Concordia University Wisconsin, 12800 North Lake Shore Drive, Mequon, offers over 75 undergraduate majors and is affiliated with The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod. The school is located on 200 acres of Lake Michigan shoreline, only 15 minutes north of downtown Milwaukee.
