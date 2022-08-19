Concordia University Wisconsin releases Spring Honors List

Friday, August 19, 2022

MEQUON, Wis. (August 17, 2022) – Concordia University Wisconsin officials have released the Spring Honors List for the 2021-2022 academic year. To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.60 GPA.

Among the area students named to the list were:

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, CLASS YEAR, MAJOR (if listed)

Seattle

Andra Hansen, Junior, Nursing-Tradit Undergrad

Founded in 1881, Concordia University Wisconsin, 12800 North Lake Shore Drive, Mequon, offers over 75 undergraduate majors and is affiliated with The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod. The school is located on 200 acres of Lake Michigan shoreline, only 15 minutes north of downtown Milwaukee.



Posted by DKH at 3:19 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  