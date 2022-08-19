Local students named to dean's list at Washington University in St. Louis
Friday, August 19, 2022
HOMETOWN, STATE; ZIP CODE, NAME, SCHOOL, TO QUALIFY
Lake Forest Park
Audrey Brown is enrolled in the university's College of Arts / Sciences. To qualify for the Dean's List in the College of Arts / Sciences, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.
Seattle 98133
Olivia Rui is enrolled in the university's College of Arts / Sciences. To qualify for the Dean's List in the College of Arts / Sciences, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.
Shoreline 98177
Lexi Suarez is enrolled in the university's Olin Business School. To qualify for the Dean's List in the Olin Business School, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.
About Washington University in St. Louis
The university offers more than 90 programs and almost 1,500 courses leading to bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees in a broad spectrum of traditional and interdisciplinary fields, with additional opportunities for minor concentrations and individualized programs.
