Local students named to dean's list at Washington University in St. Louis

Friday, August 19, 2022

ST LOUIS, Mo. (August 18, 2022) - The following students have been named to the dean's list for the spring 2022 semester at Washington University in St. Louis:

Lake Forest Park

Audrey Brown is enrolled in the university's College of Arts / Sciences. To qualify for the Dean's List in the College of Arts / Sciences, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.

Seattle 98133

Olivia Rui is enrolled in the university's College of Arts / Sciences. To qualify for the Dean's List in the College of Arts / Sciences, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.

Shoreline 98177

Lexi Suarez is enrolled in the university's Olin Business School. To qualify for the Dean's List in the Olin Business School, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.

About Washington University in St. Louis

The university offers more than 90 programs and almost 1,500 courses leading to bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees in a broad spectrum of traditional and interdisciplinary fields, with additional opportunities for minor concentrations and individualized programs.



