Local students named to dean's list at Washington University in St. Louis

ST LOUIS, Mo. (August 18, 2022) - The following students have been named to the dean's list for the spring 2022 semester at Washington University in St. Louis:





HOMETOWN, STATE; ZIP CODE, NAME, SCHOOL, TO QUALIFY





Lake Forest Park





Audrey Brown is enrolled in the university's College of Arts / Sciences. To qualify for the Dean's List in the College of Arts / Sciences, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.





Seattle 98133





Olivia Rui is enrolled in the university's College of Arts / Sciences. To qualify for the Dean's List in the College of Arts / Sciences, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.





Shoreline 98177





Lexi Suarez is enrolled in the university's Olin Business School. To qualify for the Dean's List in the Olin Business School, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.



