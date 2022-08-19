Jobs: City of Shoreline Extra Help - Specialized Recreation Specialist – Substitute

Friday, August 19, 2022

City of Shoreline
Extra Help - Specialized Recreation Specialist – Substitute
SALARY: $15.79 - $17.63 Hourly
CLOSING DATE: 8/29/2022 11:59 PM

GENERAL SUMMARY

Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.

The position implements and supports a wide variety of activities specifically for adults with developmental disabilities.

Program hours are:
  • Monday- Thursday 9:30 AM - 2:30 PM
AND
  • must have the ability to work special events on Friday nights and Saturdays as needed
This position does not have scheduled hours. This position is for a substitute who will fill in for staff who are out sick or on vacation, however this position is authorized to work up to 20 hours a week as needed.

Job description and application



