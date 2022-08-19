Jobs: City of Shoreline Extra Help - Specialized Recreation Specialist – Substitute

Monday- Thursday 9:30 AM - 2:30 PM

must have the ability to work special events on Friday nights and Saturdays as needed

The position implements and supports a wide variety of activities specifically for adults with developmental disabilities.Program hours are:ANDThis position does not have scheduled hours. This position is for a substitute who will fill in for staff who are out sick or on vacation, however this position is authorized to work up to 20 hours a week as needed.