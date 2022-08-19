Jobs: City of Shoreline Extra Help - Specialized Recreation Specialist – Substitute
Friday, August 19, 2022
SALARY: $15.79 - $17.63 Hourly
CLOSING DATE: 8/29/2022 11:59 PM
GENERAL SUMMARY
Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.
The position implements and supports a wide variety of activities specifically for adults with developmental disabilities.
Program hours are:
Job description and application
Program hours are:
- Monday- Thursday 9:30 AM - 2:30 PM
- must have the ability to work special events on Friday nights and Saturdays as needed
Job description and application
0 comments:
Post a Comment