Jobs: WSDOT TMC Technician (TT3, In-Training)

Friday, August 19, 2022

WSDOT
TMC Technician (TT3, In-Training)
Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region
$53,121 - $80,879 Annually

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Northwest Region (NWR) Transportation Management Center (TMC) has an outstanding entry level opportunity in our new state-of-the-art facility. 

Candidates should have a passion for real-time traffic management, teamwork, and serving the people of Washington. Successful applicants will provide daily traffic management activities in the TMC consisting of operating traffic management systems, tunnel control systems, and radio communications.

The goal of this position is to manage daily traffic, collisions, construction, and maintenance closures in WSDOT’s Northwest Region, which stretches from Federal Way to Blaine and includes the greater Seattle area, Bellingham, Island County, and parts of Mt. Rainier National Park. Decisions made by this position directly affect the safety of the travelling public and traffic flow on the freeway and adjacent arterial system.

Job description and application



