Fall Registration for Recreation programs begins Tuesday, August 23, 2022 for Shoreline residents (not a good idea to wait!)













View the Recreation Guide online or pick up a copy at City Hall or Spartan Recreation Center then sign up here Scholarship are available to qualifying families, as well as those facing extenuating circumstances.To apply, complete the 2022 Scholarship Application Submit with supporting documents via email to : shorelineparks@shorelinewa.gov and call 206-801-2600 before you register.