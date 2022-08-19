Fall Registration for Recreation programs begins Tuesday, August 23, 2022 for Shoreline residents
Friday, August 19, 2022
View the Recreation Guide online or pick up a copy at City Hall or Spartan Recreation Center then sign up here
Apply For a Scholarship
Scholarship are available to qualifying families, as well as those facing extenuating circumstances.
To apply, complete the 2022 Scholarship Application
Submit with supporting documents via email to :
shorelineparks@shorelinewa.gov and call 206-801-2600 before you register.
