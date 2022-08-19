Mountlake Terrace: Lane and ramp closures overnight next week
Friday, August 19, 2022
|220th to 228th work zone in MLT
Sound Transit will close the two right lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th Street and 228th Street overnight next week to continue work on the Lynnwood Link extension in Montlake Terrace.
The lanes will close nightly from 10pm to 4:30am beginning Monday, Aug. 22 through the morning of Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The 220th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will also be closed.
The HOV direct access ramps will close nightly at 10pm and reopen at 5am Monday, Aug. 22 through the morning of Friday, Aug. 26.
The 44th Avenue West on-ramp to Southbound I-5 will also close overnight next week. Closing from 1-4am on Monday, Aug. 22 and Tuesday, Aug. 23.
"Know before you go"
The HOV direct access ramps will close nightly at 10pm and reopen at 5am Monday, Aug. 22 through the morning of Friday, Aug. 26.
The 44th Avenue West on-ramp to Southbound I-5 will also close overnight next week. Closing from 1-4am on Monday, Aug. 22 and Tuesday, Aug. 23.
"Know before you go"
0 comments:
Post a Comment