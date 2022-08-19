Mountlake Terrace: Lane and ramp closures overnight next week

The lanes will close nightly from 10pm to 4:30am beginning Monday, Aug. 22 through the morning of Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The 220th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will also be closed.The HOV direct access ramps will close nightly at 10pm and reopen at 5am Monday, Aug. 22 through the morning of Friday, Aug. 26.The 44th Avenue West on-ramp to Southbound I-5 will also close overnight next week. Closing from 1-4am on Monday, Aug. 22 and Tuesday, Aug. 23."Know before you go"