Early morning work for NE 185th St Station Garage Work Zone next week

Friday, August 19, 2022

Next week Monday, August 22nd and Thursday, August 25th, 2022, contractors will be performing early morning work from inside of the Sound Transit guideway at the NE 185th Station Garage as a part of the Light Rail Lynnwood Link Extension project.

When:
  • Monday, August 22nd from 5:00am to 5:00pm
  • Thursday, August 25th from 5:00am to 5:00pm
Trucks will be entering and exiting from 8th Ave NE in between NE 185th Street and NE 189th Street to the guideway work zone.

Residents should expect noise from heavy equipment and vehicles such as concrete trucks, forklifts and hand tools. If the work is delayed or takes longer than expected, more days will be added, and a new flyer will be provided to residents.



