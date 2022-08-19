Early morning work for NE 185th St Station Garage Work Zone next week

When:

Monday, August 22nd from 5:00am to 5:00pm

Thursday, August 25th from 5:00am to 5:00pm

Trucks will be entering and exiting from 8th Ave NE in between NE 185th Street and NE 189th Street to the guideway work zone.





Residents should expect noise from heavy equipment and vehicles such as concrete trucks, forklifts and hand tools. If the work is delayed or takes longer than expected, more days will be added, and a new flyer will be provided to residents.











