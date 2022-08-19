Important information about school meals for families with children in Shoreline Public Schools

Eating school meals will be a lot like it was before COVID and remote learning, but there are a few changes.



Meal Charge Procedures

The goal of the school meal program is to provide nutritious meals to students during the school day.





Students may receive breakfast and lunch at no cost to them if they are categorically eligible for free meals or if they qualify for free meals based on federal poverty guidelines.





Sometimes, however, children who do not qualify based on these standards would like a breakfast or lunch but do not have money in their account or in-hand to cover the cost of the meal at the time of the meal service.





The intent of the District Meal Charge Procedures is to ensure responsible financial management of the non-profit food services budget as well as a consistent and transparent student-oriented practice at each school for the responsible financial management of student meal accounts.



Wellness Policy

Children who are healthy, physically fit, and eat well-balanced meals are more likely to learn in the classroom. The district’s



Some key components of our Wellness Policy are:

Providing students access to and encouraging consumption of nutrient-dense food

Discouraging the use of food as reward

Providing opportunities for physical activity and developmentally appropriate exercise

For more information about the Wellness Policy, including guidance for snacks at school and other FAQ, please visit our Nutrition and Wellness page



Allergy Accommodation Information



We are sensitive to the various nutritional needs of our students. If your student has an allergy to any food, please contact your school nurse as soon as possible. The top 8 allergens (soy, wheat, milk, peanut, treenut, egg, fish and shellfish) are flagged on breakfast and lunch menus.



