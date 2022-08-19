Important information about school meals for families with children in Shoreline Public Schools
Friday, August 19, 2022
As the school year approaches, the Shoreline Schools nutrition department is sharing information about school meals, including:
- Free and reduced meal applications
- How to load money onto your child’s account
- The basics of meals at school
- A new school menu system for this year
- Meal charge procedures
- How to contribute to the district’s “Angel Fund”
- Our wellness policy
- Allergy accommodation information
|School Meal Purchasing Options
The USDA school meal waiver that provided free meals for all students last year expired and was not extended by Congress, so we will return to pre-pandemic operations for the 2022-2023 school year.
There are two options for your child to eat meals at school:
|Free Meals
|Paid Meals
|Need help paying for school meals?
|Buying school meals or a la carte items?
|Fill out a Free and Reduced Meal application.
|Load your student's account.
Applications available in English, Spanish, Amharic, Arabic, Chinese, Korean, Tagalog, Tigrinya, and Vietnamese on our website.
|You can learn more about meal accounts and ways to pay on our website.
- Lunch is made up of 5 basic food components: milk, meat or meat alternate, vegetable, fruit, and grain.
- Breakfast is made up of 4 food items: milk, fruit/vegetable, 2 grains (or 1 grain and 1 meat/meat alternate).
- Many of our foods are made from scratch using the best ingredients, including low-fat proteins, whole grain pastas, fresh fruits and vegetables, locally sourced breads, and hormone-free milk.
|My School Menu - NEW for 2022-23!
NEW for the 2022-2023 school year, Shoreline School District is displaying all menus through My School Menus powered by Health-e Pro (a Washington State company). Menus can be viewed online or by downloading the My School Menus app from Google Play or the App Store.
Click here to view school menus online
Get the My School Menus app for your mobile device:
Download on the App Store | Get it on Google Play
|Angel Fund Donations
The Shoreline School District Angel Fund helps to pay negative meal balances for students in need. If you are interested in donating to this fund with a credit or debit card, please contact our Food Services Office at 206-393-4209. If you have questions, send us an email at nutrition.services@ssd412.org
Donations by check can be mailed to the following address. Please write "Angel Fund" on the notes line.
Mailing Address: Shoreline Food Services, 18560 1st Ave. NE, Shoreline, WA 98155
Meal Charge Procedures
The goal of the school meal program is to provide nutritious meals to students during the school day.
|Wellness Policy
Children who are healthy, physically fit, and eat well-balanced meals are more likely to learn in the classroom. The district’s Wellness Policy supports increased emphasis on nutrition, as well as physical activity, at all grade levels to enhance the well-being of our district’s youth.
Some key components of our Wellness Policy are:
- Providing students access to and encouraging consumption of nutrient-dense food
- Discouraging the use of food as reward
- Providing opportunities for physical activity and developmentally appropriate exercise
- Providing and promoting accurate, evidence-based information related to health, nutrition, and physical education
Allergy Accommodation Information
For more information about allergens, special diets, and our procedures, please visit our Allergies and Special Diets page.
The Food and Nutrition Services section of our website is robust and maintained regularly, and it contains a wealth of information that may answer other questions you have.
If you have any additional questions, contact Jessica Jandayan, RDN, CD, SNS, Director of Food and Nutrition Services, Shoreline Public Schools, nutrition.services@ssd412.org
