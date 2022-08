Important information about school meals for families with children in Shoreline Public Schools

Eating school meals will be a lot like it was before COVID and remote learning, but there are a few changes.



School Meal Purchasing Options

The USDA school meal waiver that provided free meals for all students last year expired and was not extended by Congress, so we will return to pre-pandemic operations for the 2022-2023 school year.



There are two options for your child to eat meals at school:



Free Meals

Paid Meals Need help paying for school meals?

Buying school meals or a la carte items? Fill out a Free and Reduced Meal application .

Load your student's account . If you qualify, breakfast and lunch are 100% free (no more copays for reduced-price meals)

A la carte items must still be purchased with cash in hand or on account (these are snacks and extra food items sold separately from the full school meal)

Breakfast costs $2.00-$2.50 (varies by grade)

Lunch costs $3.65-$4.15 (varies by grade)

Families will get account low and negative balance notifications

Account balances must be positive to purchase a la carte items Applications available in English, Spanish, Amharic, Arabic, Chinese, Korean, Tagalog, Tigrinya, and Vietnamese on our website.

You can learn more about meal accounts and ways to pay on our website .

About School Meals Lunch is made up of 5 basic food components: milk, meat or meat alternate, vegetable, fruit, and grain.

Breakfast is made up of 4 food items: milk, fruit/vegetable, 2 grains (or 1 grain and 1 meat/meat alternate).

Many of our foods are made from scratch using the best ingredients, including low-fat proteins, whole grain pastas, fresh fruits and vegetables, locally sourced breads, and hormone-free milk. Menus, nutrition, and allergen information



My School Menu - NEW for 2022-23!

Click here to view school menus online



Get the My School Menus app for your mobile device:



Download on the App Store | Get it on Google Play



Angel Fund Donations

The Shoreline School District Angel Fund helps to pay negative meal balances for students in need. If you are interested in donating to this fund with a credit or debit card, please contact our Food Services Office at 206-393-4209. If you have questions, send us an email at



Donations by check can be mailed to the following address. Please write "Angel Fund" on the notes line.

Meal Charge Procedures

The goal of the school meal program is to provide nutritious meals to students during the school day. The goal of the school meal program is to provide nutritious meals to students during the school day.





Students may receive breakfast and lunch at no cost to them if they are categorically eligible for free meals or if they qualify for free meals based on federal poverty guidelines.





Sometimes, however, children who do not qualify based on these standards would like a breakfast or lunch but do not have money in their account or in-hand to cover the cost of the meal at the time of the meal service.





The intent of the District Meal Charge Procedures is to ensure responsible financial management of the non-profit food services budget as well as a consistent and transparent student-oriented practice at each school for the responsible financial management of student meal accounts.



Wellness Policy

Children who are healthy, physically fit, and eat well-balanced meals are more likely to learn in the classroom. The district’s



Some key components of our Wellness Policy are:

Providing students access to and encouraging consumption of nutrient-dense food

Discouraging the use of food as reward

Providing opportunities for physical activity and developmentally appropriate exercise

Allergy Accommodation Information



We are sensitive to the various nutritional needs of our students. If your student has an allergy to any food, please contact your school nurse as soon as possible. The top 8 allergens (soy, wheat, milk, peanut, treenut, egg, fish and shellfish) are flagged on breakfast and lunch menus.