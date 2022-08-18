The largest Dahlia Show in the nation at Sky Nursery August 27 and 28, 2022

Dahlia show at Sky Nursery photo by Martin Kral









Held on Saturday, August 27 (noon to 6pm) and Sunday, August 28 (9am to 4pm), this is the largest dahlia exhibition in America, since it is sponsored by the Puget Sound Dahlia Association and the local Seattle Dahlia Society.





Sky Nursery (just north of N 185th along Aurora Ave N.) hosts this show in its large greenhouse. With the natural lighting and well-spaced layout, the venue offers just about the most perfect environment for a flower show.





This event is free to the public, so bring your friends and take some photos of prize-winning dahlias.





Contact Martin Kral 206-546-9692 if you have questions.











The weather is outstanding, so this year'swill feature equally exceptional blooms!