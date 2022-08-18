People connected with the Starr Sutherland Jr. family expected to attend Saturday's BBQ

This visit Saturday is getting better and better all the time with new guests coming. Dixie Rhode knew the Sutherland family and as an 8-year-old had a crush on Starr Sutherland.





More amazingly, Mary Robertson Johnson will be coming. She was Starr Sutherland’s classmate, Lincoln High School, Class of 1940. She is 100-years-old and very close to the family serving as the caregiver for Ruth, Starr’s mother!





Starr Dehn will be ecstatic, being able to talk with people who knew the man he was named after.