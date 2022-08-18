People connected with the Starr Sutherland Jr. family expected to attend Saturday's BBQ

Thursday, August 18, 2022

American Legion Hall
Starr Sutherland, Jr. American Legion Post 227 is inviting the community to their BBQ on Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 1:30 - 4pm (see previous article).

A special speaker, Starr Dehn, is the son of Sutherland's long time friend Bill Dehn and is named for him.

Now the Post has been advised of some special guests coming to join them.  

This visit Saturday is getting better and better all the time with new guests coming. Dixie Rhode knew the Sutherland family and as an 8-year-old had a crush on Starr Sutherland. 

More amazingly, Mary Robertson Johnson will be coming. She was Starr Sutherland’s classmate, Lincoln High School, Class of 1940. She is 100-years-old and very close to the family serving as the caregiver for Ruth, Starr’s mother! 

Starr Dehn will be ecstatic, being able to talk with people who knew the man he was named after.

Starr Sutherland Jr. Post 227 is located at 14521 17th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155-0193


