Winter weather in the mountains
Sunday, December 19, 2021
|Snoqualmie Pass was cleared and reopened Saturday
Photo courtesy Snoqualmie Pass Twitter account
Tips from Washington state DOT
With more snow in the forecast, remember to plan for winter weather, especially if you’re crossing the mountains. Even in the lowlands, we can get snow, so take tire chains, warm clothes, blankets, water, food, and things to keep the kids entertained.
Make sure you have all the winter essentials if you’re traveling over one of our mountain passes. It’s also a good idea to make sure that you have an emergency kit in your vehicle in case you encounter winter weather or an emergency road closure.
Travelers can find real-time mountain pass reports by downloading WSDOT's free smartphone app, tuning into the Highway Advisory Radio at 1610 AM and 530 AM or by calling 5-1-1.
Be sure to follow WSDOT Twitter accounts that cover the passes (@SnoqualmiePass, @WSDOT_East and @WSDOT_Passes
Travelers can find real-time mountain pass reports by downloading WSDOT's free smartphone app, tuning into the Highway Advisory Radio at 1610 AM and 530 AM or by calling 5-1-1.
Be sure to follow WSDOT Twitter accounts that cover the passes (@SnoqualmiePass, @WSDOT_East and @WSDOT_Passes
0 comments:
Post a Comment