Winter weather in the mountains

Sunday, December 19, 2021

Snoqualmie Pass was cleared and reopened Saturday
Photo courtesy Snoqualmie Pass Twitter account
Passes have been closing and reopening Friday and Saturday as snowfall and spin outs block the roadways and have to be cleared.

Tips from Washington state DOT

With more snow in the forecast, remember to plan for winter weather, especially if you’re crossing the mountains. Even in the lowlands, we can get snow, so take tire chains, warm clothes, blankets, water, food, and things to keep the kids entertained. 

Make sure you have all the winter essentials if you’re traveling over one of our mountain passes. It’s also a good idea to make sure that you have an emergency kit in your vehicle in case you encounter winter weather or an emergency road closure.

Travelers can find real-time mountain pass reports by downloading WSDOT's free smartphone app, tuning into the Highway Advisory Radio at 1610 AM and 530 AM or by calling 5-1-1.

Be sure to follow WSDOT Twitter accounts that cover the passes (@SnoqualmiePass, @WSDOT_East and @WSDOT_Passes



Posted by DKH at 2:46 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  