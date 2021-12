Winter weather in the mountains

Snoqualmie Pass was cleared and reopened Saturday

Make sure you have all the winter essentials if you’re traveling over one of our mountain passes. It’s also a good idea to make sure that you have an emergency kit in your vehicle in case you encounter winter weather or an emergency road closure.Travelers can find real-time mountain pass reports by downloading WSDOT's free smartphone app , tuning into the Highway Advisory Radio at 1610 AM and 530 AM or by calling 5-1-1.Be sure to follow WSDOT Twitter accounts that cover the passes ( @SnoqualmiePass @WSDOT_East and @WSDOT_Passes

Passes have been closing and reopening Friday and Saturday as snowfall and spin outs block the roadways and have to be cleared.With more snow in the forecast, remember to plan for winter weather, especially if you’re crossing the mountains. Even in the lowlands, we can get snow, so take tire chains , warm clothes, blankets, water, food, and things to keep the kids entertained.