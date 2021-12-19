Over the Fence: Work release facility will not be located in Mountlake Terrace

Location that was under consideration for a MLT work release center

Image courtesy MLT News.com

Nathan Blackwell reports in MLTNews.com that the state Department of Corrections (DOC) has dropped plans to locate a work release center in Mountlake Terrace. Nathan Blackwell reports in MLTNews.com that the state Department of Corrections (DOC) has dropped plans to locate a work release center in Mountlake Terrace.





The site that was under consideration was previously a dental lab at the end of a dead end street behind the Ranch 99 shopping center on 224th SW just off SR 99.





The building is located on a stream in the middle of tall trees. The entrance to the building is over a small bridge.





After evaluation, including feedback from the local community, "...the site cannot be improved to the extent necessary to result in a DOC work-release,” said Mark Kucza, who is a senior administrator with the DOC and project lead for its work-release expansion project.





In fact, the Department of Corrections was unable to find any suitable location in Snohomish county.





Read the article here











