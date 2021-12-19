Ferry vehicle reservations are open now

Sunday, December 19, 2021

In September ferries were parked, due to crew shortages
Anyone traveling on our ferries this holiday season should regularly check our online sailing schedules

Due to an ongoing staff shortage, several routes remain on one-boat service, with a second boat added daily as crewing availability allows. Riders should sign up for rider alerts to receive an update each night and morning on what schedule we’re operating on each route.

Vehicle reservations for Anacortes/San Juan Islands and Port Townsend/Coupeville ferry runs reopened Friday, December 17, for sailings on January 2 through March 26, 2022.

New reservations for both routes were suspended October 16 when the San Juan Islands was temporarily downsized from four boats to three. The fourth boat returned November 19 on a trial basis to see if all four boats could be reliably crewed before reopening reservations.

While we’re excited to reach this milestone in service restoration, it’s important to note that we still face significant crewing and vessel availability challenges that will result in periodic disruptions. When they occur, we’ll continue the process of prioritizing travel for reservation holders on a first-come, first-served basis.


