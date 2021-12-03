Tom Whitson retires from Woodway council after 18 years

Friday, December 3, 2021

Councilmember Tom Whitson
Town of Woodway
Councilmember Tom Whitson will be thanked for his service and congratulated on his retirement from the Woodway Town Council meeting on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 6pm. The meeting is virtual.

Whitson is retiring after 18 years of service to the residents of Woodway. He served on the Planning Commission from 2004-2009 and has served on the Council since 2009.

Click here to join the meeting.



