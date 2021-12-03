Tom Whitson retires from Woodway council after 18 years
Friday, December 3, 2021
|Councilmember Tom Whitson
Town of Woodway
Whitson is retiring after 18 years of service to the residents of Woodway. He served on the Planning Commission from 2004-2009 and has served on the Council since 2009.
