Notes from Shoreline council meeting November 29, 2021
Friday, December 3, 2021
Notes by Pam Cross
Mayor Hall called the remote meeting to order at 7:00pm.
All Councilmembers were present.
Approval of the Agenda
Agenda approved by unanimous consent.
Report of the City Manager, presented by John Norris, Assistant City Manager
COVID-19 UPDATE
Cautious good news: In King County and statewide, new case rates continue to drop week to week as we remain in the substantial (down from high) transmission category. New cases have decreased in Shoreline from 29 to 23 cases (Nov 22 - Nov 29).
Remember to wear a mask, even if you are fully vaccinated. We encourage everyone to get vaccinated and, if eligible, get a booster shot. Masks are mandated for everyone in indoor public settings and outdoor crowded settings. To find available vaccines and for additional information, visit doh.wa.gov
In accordance with the Public Health Order effective 10/25/21 in all of King County, proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken in the last 72 hours will be required for: indoor dining, bars, and recreational activities of any size including theaters, gyms (including Spartan), and performances as well as outdoor events with 500 or more people. More information: kingcounty.gov/covid
Vaccine Clinic for adults and children through December 17.
HOLIDAY EVENTS
No display is too small!
To register and get placed on the map, as well as have an opportunity to win a prize, register here
Council Reports
Mayor Hall offered his congratulations to CM Roberts for his election to the National League of Cities Board of Directors.
Public Comment
Jackie Kurle, Shoreline
I know you’ve heard me before but I just want to reiterate the importance of having maximum transparency for the operations of the advanced shelter. I think it’s a great opportunity to support the homeless folks in our area. I support the cause but want to make sure there is transparency to the public with regular updates of shelter operations, success stories or challenges.
Approval of the Consent Calendar
Consent Calendar approved unanimously
Action Item 8(a) Public Hearing and Discussion on Ordinance No. 951 - Extension of Interim Regulations to Allow for Additional Extensions of Application and Permit Deadlines Beyond Those Provided for in the Shoreline Municipal Code Due to COVID-19 Impacts
Rachael Markle, Director, Planning and Community Development did the presentation
On July 27, 2020, the City Council adopted Ordinance No. 893, enacting interim regulations that provide relief for applicants by creating additional extensions of application and permit deadlines due to the economic and health impacts of COVID-19.
This ordinance was extended twice and will expire Dec 20, 2021 (nearly 1.5 years later). The State of Emergency is still in effect for Washington even though some statewide restrictions have lessened.
PUBLIC HEARING is opened
No public comments
DISCUSSION
Do you have any idea how many permits we’re talking about?
- Reply: These are permits where work has not yet started. They haven’t paid inspection fees and picked up their permit. I don’t have an exact number. There are some in their first 180 days, some in the second, and some in the third extension.
- Reply: there aren’t that many under their third extension.
No other comments
This will return on Consent.
Action Item 8(b) Public Hearing and Discussion on Ordinance No. 952 – Extension of the Interim Regulations Authorizing Outdoor Seating on Private Property and Within Approved Public Rights-of-Way Due to COVID-19 Impacts
Andrew Bauer, Planning Manager, made the presentation
On July 27, 2020, the City Council adopted Ordinance No. 895, enacting interim regulations for outdoor seating areas for existing restaurants and bars due to indoor seating restrictions in place at that time related to COVID-19. The interim regulations have been extended twice and will expire on December 29, 2021, if not extended. Indoor seating restrictions continue.
Five businesses have utilized the registration for seating on private property. There haven’t been any right-of-way applications.
Staffing is looking into permanent regulations for outdoor seating.
PUBLIC HEARING is opened
No public comments
DISCUSSION
I support this ordinance. Is there a plan to take this to the Planning Commission so we can put this into permanent regulations?
- Reply: Yes. The plan is to bring forward in the near future. We will probably start discussions with Planning Commission Dec 16 to scope out some potential development code amendments that we can make permanent to allow for more flexibility for outdoor seating.
- Reply: That is the goal. It will be close, depending on the scope and the depth of the amendments. It’s possible one more extension might be required.
Are we continuing any outreach to businesses?
- Reply by Ms Tarry: Yes, through our electronic notification to businesses. We have a newsletter where we provide updates on a variety of issues including COVID-19. We continue to encourage our businesses to sign up for this ordinance.
Study Item 9(a) Discussion of the Light Rail Station Subareas Parking Study 2021 Update
Kendra Dedinsky, City Traffic Engineer, made the presentation
This is the third data update to the study of parking utilization in the light rail areas. Council allocated $25,000 annually from 2018 through 2021 to study parking in the station areas. The first study provided background about existing practices and policies. The other two studies provided an overview of parking supplies and baseline parking utilization information, provided on-street parking demand projections, and recommended near-term, mid-term, and long-term strategies to manage parking demand.
On-street parking utilization is highly tied to household growth. There has not been a lot of added household growth in 2020. There were 4 net new households in the 145th subarea and 31 in the 185th subarea. So there is not a large increase in utilization. We do recognize that in 2020 COVID-19 was in full swing, and there was a lot of construction and related operations reducing available on-street parking. This is only the current update to ongoing parking studies in these areas.
Because this is a highly detailed report and the maps did not show well, please go to the staff report for additional details.
These projections are updated as we receive new data. We are not at the point yet where we really need to dig into more dynamic parking management within the next five years or perhaps longer.
New walk-shed analysis around light rail stations is provided this year in preparation for future Sound Transit hide-and-ride mitigation efforts. A 15-minute walk-shed around station areas will require consideration for tools such as restricted parking zone (RPZ) permitting.
Note: walk-shred or pedestrian shed means an area, approximately circular, that is centered on a common destination. A 15-minute walk is the distance a pedestrian will walk at a leisurely place in 15 minutes (approximately one mile).
A Standard Pedestrian Shed is 1/4 mile radius or 1320 feet, about the distance of a five-minute walk at a leisurely pace. It has been shown that provided with a pedestrian environment, most people will walk this distance rather than drive.
Near-term recommendations for 2021-2025
Complete
Ongoing
You indicated inclusion of the non-motorized bridges in some of the walk-sheds. But the 145th walk-shed map does not include the chance of there being a 148th St bridge and/or the Trail along the Rail. Otherwise that would expand further to the northwest?
This is the first time I’ve heard discussion of smaller areas within the subareas. Is there a policy being developed about when to create smaller areas?
I live in what will be an RPZ. And I note that you state permits will be available “for purchase.”
Is there a sense of where these cars are registered? Do we know what percentage of cars parked in a particular neighborhood are registered on that block? Is there a threshold?
MEETING ADJOURNED
- Analyze and adopt a monetary penalty schedule for parking violations specific to the City of Shoreline;
- and update restricted parking zone (RPZ) policies, procedures and fees to prepare for anticipated new RPZ’s surrounding light rail stations
Ongoing
- Utilize basic time of day and load zone parking restrictions;
- Use study data to inform the Engineering Development Manual updates; and
- Explore potential development of code revisions to encourage reduced car ownership. One item that is being discussed is “unbundling” parking fees from rents charged, which can work towards housing affordability and reduced car ownership.
- Fund a position dedicated to parking management and enforcement;
- Consider updated Transportation Master Plan (TMP) parking policies; and
- Group subarea parking utilization reporting into smaller analysis zones.
- Evaluate need for special use zones;
- Establish basic real time parking information technology; and
- Perform feasibility analysis of metered parking in business locations.
- Implement metered parking in key locations;
- Expand real time parking information & tech; and
- Continue to build upon and refine existing parking management strategies and resources.
You indicated inclusion of the non-motorized bridges in some of the walk-sheds. But the 145th walk-shed map does not include the chance of there being a 148th St bridge and/or the Trail along the Rail. Otherwise that would expand further to the northwest?
- Reply: I did have them include the 148th bridge. The Trail along the Rail was not directly included but it is included in the off street routing.
- Reply: This subarea study effort has supplemental funding approved by Council. As a general rule of thumb, we are always available to the community to do operational studies. So, if and when the community does initiate action to study for RPZ (restricted parking zones), we are compelled to act on it. I haven’t received any requests for the area you described. Also, occupants of the apartments are also residents so they are entitled to have residential use permits - we can’t arbitrarily exclude certain residents. We do work with target developments to create mitigation plans to manage the parking.
This is the first time I’ve heard discussion of smaller areas within the subareas. Is there a policy being developed about when to create smaller areas?
- Reply: Last year I thought we needed to start honing in on smaller geographic areas in order to capture areas of higher utilization. However, I think that will be more important a couple years down the road as we see more development.
- There are two parking issues here: the growth from development and the potential growth from people trying to access the light rail station. Residents may want to utilize street parking, but recognizing that there are other people who also will to utilize it, especially during the day, is there a way to try to figure out distinct areas that we really need to focus on because of those who want to park to access light rail stations?
- Also we don’t have complete sidewalks. Can we really put a meter where there’s no sidewalk? I’m trying to look at the whole picture. These are just questions for future consideration in how we craft regulations.
- Does a 15 minute walk make sense for people using the light rail station? Should it be 5 minutes? I don’t know.
- Reply: We are starting “big” with 15 minutes but we will hone in. This gives us a good baseline because it it’s a broad area. I would guess we’ll probably be starting into this in 2023.
- Reply: There are a couple of different forms. The main one we’re talking about now is restricted parking (RPZ) permits. There is an RPZ by Shoreline Community College that has signs that you cannot park there without a zone permit.
- Reply: ST is required to implement an RPZ at least at the time of the start of the program. They will have to study and determine where it is needed and then put in signs in order to cover the start-up of the program. Ongoing, it will be the City’s responsibility.
- Reply: There is a shared role among on-site development, ST, and homeowners. ST has some charging stations. I haven’t seen much in terms of charging stations in public right of way parking. Probably because it requires quite a bit of maintenance and there are other issues including the cost of installation. It would be a lovely amenity, though. I think we’re going to see more micro-mobility demand (that last mile connection).
I live in what will be an RPZ. And I note that you state permits will be available “for purchase.”
- Reply: I think that will be adjusted but we haven’t worked through a preliminary fee schedule. The RPZ by SCC is so small and simple to oversee, the fee is very small ($17.50). I think Seattle charges about $65. We’ll be looking at that in about 2023 when the stations are getting ready to open.
Is there a sense of where these cars are registered? Do we know what percentage of cars parked in a particular neighborhood are registered on that block? Is there a threshold?
- Reply: We do actually look into this. We use a threshold. If 100% of the cars are from the neighborhood, then you aren’t impacting the cars from the fringe areas. So we look at 30% of the cars originating from other areas. RPZ’s are for the residential area to preserve residential on-street parking. Metering is used in a commercial area to support more turnover parking.
MEETING ADJOURNED
