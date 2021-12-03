Notes from Shoreline council meeting November 29, 2021

Pam Cross, reporter Shoreline City Council Meeting

Notes by Pam Cross



Mayor Hall called the remote meeting to order at 7:00pm.

All Councilmembers were present.



Approval of the Agenda

Agenda approved by unanimous consent.



Report of the City Manager, presented by John Norris, Assistant City Manager



COVID-19 UPDATE



Cautious good news: In King County and statewide, new case rates continue to drop week to week as we remain in the substantial (down from high) transmission category. New cases have decreased in Shoreline from 29 to 23 cases (Nov 22 - Nov 29).



Remember to wear a mask, even if you are fully vaccinated. We encourage everyone to get vaccinated and, if eligible, get a booster shot. Masks are mandated for everyone in indoor public settings and outdoor crowded settings. To find available vaccines and for additional information, visit



In accordance with the Public Health Order effective 10/25/21 in all of King County, proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken in the last 72 hours will be required for: indoor dining, bars, and recreational activities of any size including theaters, gyms (including Spartan), and performances as well as outdoor events with 500 or more people. More information:



Vaccine Clinic for adults and children through December 17.





HOLIDAY EVENTS





No display is too small!



To register and get placed on the map, as well as have an opportunity to win a prize,



Council Reports



Mayor Hall offered his congratulations to CM Roberts for his election to the National League of Cities Board of Directors.



Public Comment



Jackie Kurle, Shoreline

I know you’ve heard me before but I just want to reiterate the importance of having maximum transparency for the operations of the advanced shelter. I think it’s a great opportunity to support the homeless folks in our area. I support the cause but want to make sure there is transparency to the public with regular updates of shelter operations, success stories or challenges.



Approval of the Consent Calendar

Consent Calendar approved unanimously



Action Item 8(a) Public Hearing and Discussion on Ordinance No. 951 - Extension of Interim Regulations to Allow for Additional Extensions of Application and Permit Deadlines Beyond Those Provided for in the Shoreline Municipal Code Due to COVID-19 Impacts



Rachael Markle, Director, Planning and Community Development did the presentation



On July 27, 2020, the City Council adopted Ordinance No. 893, enacting interim regulations that provide relief for applicants by creating additional extensions of application and permit deadlines due to the economic and health impacts of COVID-19.



This ordinance was extended twice and will expire Dec 20, 2021 (nearly 1.5 years later). The State of Emergency is still in effect for Washington even though some statewide restrictions have lessened.



PUBLIC HEARING is opened

No public comments



DISCUSSION



Do you have any idea how many permits we’re talking about?

Reply: These are permits where work has not yet started. They haven’t paid inspection fees and picked up their permit. I don’t have an exact number. There are some in their first 180 days, some in the second, and some in the third extension. I realize that supply chain is still an issue, but the older ones fall under the older code. If we have to extend this yet again in six months, we should have a discussion of possibly requiring the older ones to meet the new code.

Reply: there aren’t that many under their third extension. The supply chain problem is a real thing. I have personally experienced it, having to wait months for something I could have readily picked up at Lowe’s or Home Depot. People don’t want to pay now when they don’t know when they’ll get the supplies to actually complete a project. I support this ordinance.



No other comments



This will return on Consent.



Action Item 8(b) Public Hearing and Discussion on Ordinance No. 952 – Extension of the Interim Regulations Authorizing Outdoor Seating on Private Property and Within Approved Public Rights-of-Way Due to COVID-19 Impacts



Andrew Bauer, Planning Manager, made the presentation



On July 27, 2020, the City Council adopted Ordinance No. 895, enacting interim regulations for outdoor seating areas for existing restaurants and bars due to indoor seating restrictions in place at that time related to COVID-19. The interim regulations have been extended twice and will expire on December 29, 2021, if not extended. Indoor seating restrictions continue.



Five businesses have utilized the registration for seating on private property. There haven’t been any right-of-way applications.



Staffing is looking into permanent regulations for outdoor seating.



PUBLIC HEARING is opened

No public comments



DISCUSSION



I support this ordinance. Is there a plan to take this to the Planning Commission so we can put this into permanent regulations?

Reply: Yes. The plan is to bring forward in the near future. We will probably start discussions with Planning Commission Dec 16 to scope out some potential development code amendments that we can make permanent to allow for more flexibility for outdoor seating. Do you think you will bring this back within this 6 month extension?

Reply: That is the goal. It will be close, depending on the scope and the depth of the amendments. It’s possible one more extension might be required. Recognizing that most outdoor seating is in our nice summer months, it is my hope that we get regulation is place in time for the summer, or figure out some way to bridge the summer. I don’t think too many people are clamoring for outdoor seating at this time (laughter).



Are we continuing any outreach to businesses?

Reply by Ms Tarry: Yes, through our electronic notification to businesses. We have a newsletter where we provide updates on a variety of issues including COVID-19. We continue to encourage our businesses to sign up for this ordinance. This will return on Consent for Dec 13



Study Item 9(a) Discussion of the Light Rail Station Subareas Parking Study 2021 Update



Kendra Dedinsky, City Traffic Engineer, made the presentation



This is the third data update to the study of parking utilization in the light rail areas. Council allocated $25,000 annually from 2018 through 2021 to study parking in the station areas. The first study provided background about existing practices and policies. The other two studies provided an overview of parking supplies and baseline parking utilization information, provided on-street parking demand projections, and recommended near-term, mid-term, and long-term strategies to manage parking demand.



On-street parking utilization is highly tied to household growth. There has not been a lot of added household growth in 2020. There were 4 net new households in the 145th subarea and 31 in the 185th subarea. So there is not a large increase in utilization. We do recognize that in 2020 COVID-19 was in full swing, and there was a lot of construction and related operations reducing available on-street parking. This is only the current update to ongoing parking studies in these areas.







These projections are updated as we receive new data. We are not at the point yet where we really need to dig into more dynamic parking management within the next five years or perhaps longer.



New walk-shed analysis around light rail stations is provided this year in preparation for future Sound Transit hide-and-ride mitigation efforts. A 15-minute walk-shed around station areas will require consideration for tools such as restricted parking zone (RPZ) permitting.



A Standard Pedestrian Shed is 1/4 mile radius or 1320 feet, about the distance of a five-minute walk at a leisurely pace. It has been shown that provided with a pedestrian environment, most people will walk this distance rather than drive.



Near-term recommendations for 2021-2025



