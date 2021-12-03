Shoreline Police: Three suspects nearly picked this Shoreline pharmacy clean of Oxycontin



On Friday, October 22, 2021 at 12:51am, a trio of burglars set off an audible commercial burglar alarm at the store, in the 600 block of NW Richmond Beach Road.





A deputy responded and noticed the front doors of the store appeared to have been pried open. The deputy called for additional units for a building search. No one was located inside.







Upon further investigation, deputies learned the pharmacy door was also pried open, with damage consistent with the front door of the drug store. A store manager soon arrived to help deputies review the security footage.



At around 12:44am on the video, three subjects are seen standing outside the front door of the store. One of them was caught on video prying open the door with a tool. Once the door was forced open, all three entered the building. A fourth suspect then appears and runs in after them.







A camera in the pharmacy shows the suspects pulling the drug baskets out of a locked narcotics cabinet and throwing bottles into a bag. All of them were wearing gloves and hoodies with the hoods pulled up.





Deputies were able to find an empty Oxycontin bottle outside of the pharmacy.



We ask anyone with knowledge of this break in, or anyone who can identify the thieves, to please call our 24-hour non-emergency line at 206-296-3311 and reference case #C21033549.



--King County Sheriff's Office








