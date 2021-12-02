Tickets on sale for The Makaha Sons Hawaiian Christmas concert on Dec 11
Thursday, December 2, 2021
An evening of Aloha Mele Kalikimaka Hawaiian Christmas Concert by one of the top musical iconic traditional award winning groups: The Makaha Sons. They will be debuting their new release "It's Christmas all over the World."
Makaha Sons headlined at Kalama Heritage Festivals https://www.kalamafestival.com
*Face masks and proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 PCR test are required of ALL patrons attending ECA events. For those unable to be vaccinated, including children under 12, proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test (taken with 72 hours of performance) is required. No exceptions. Learn more about our Covid policies https://bit.ly/ECACovid19Safety
Edmonds Performance Center, Saturday, December 11, 2021. Doors open 4pm for VIP meet and greet.
Purchase The Makaha Sons Concert Tickets! Here online
- $99: VIP meet and greet with The Makaha Sons, light refreshments, a gift bag, premier concert seating, and an aloha Market by sponsor Keli's sauces.
- $35 -- $50 concert only at 6pm
Makaha Sons headlined at Kalama Heritage Festivals https://www.kalamafestival.com
*Face masks and proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 PCR test are required of ALL patrons attending ECA events. For those unable to be vaccinated, including children under 12, proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test (taken with 72 hours of performance) is required. No exceptions. Learn more about our Covid policies https://bit.ly/ECACovid19Safety
0 comments:
Post a Comment