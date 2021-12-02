Executive Constantine shares information about Best Starts for Kids at National Association of County Officials conference

King County Executive Dow Constantine (right) in Georgia

King County Executive Dow Constantine shared some of the successes and lessons learned through Best Starts for Kids, the nation's most comprehensive early-childhood investment programs, this week at a National Association of County Officials conference in Decatur, Ga.





The invite-only convening brought together 22 county government leaders and experts from across the nation who are leading with innovative and bold approaches to investments and supports for young children and families, from pregnancy through young adulthood.









“When we promote healthy growth for all children, prevent the things that may cause them to stumble, and intervene early when kids and families need support, we set young people on a course for lifelong success,” said Executive Constantine. “The strength in our King County community is shown in the way we’ve moved through the crises of the past year together—and it will be foundational to our success in the months and years ahead.” More information With voters approving the renewal of Best Starts for Kids in August, the six-year levy includes more than 3,000 new affordable slots for childcare, helping ensure more women and families can return to the work force after having children.More information here













Speaking at the Prenatal-to-Three County Leaders Academy, Executive Constantine joined a panel to discuss how to ensure equitable recovery for child care in the post-COVID era.