Jobs: City of Shoreline Senior Finance Technician

The current Senior Finance Technician has announced their retirement in mid-March, and the City would like the successful candidate to begin in early January to allow for knowledge transfer and implementation of some system enhancements including electronic credit card processing and/or invoice routing.Please complete the Supplemental Questions in lieu of the cover letter. (This application does not allow for attachments.) Providing complete responses in the Supplemental Questions section will help us determine your qualifications for the job.)COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement: A candidate selected and offered the job must demonstrate proof of vaccination against Covid-19, subject to exemptions for medical or religious reasons that the City can reasonably accommodate. A list of acceptable documents to provide verification can be reviewed here DEFINITIONTo compile, monitor, verify and reconcile all financial data in the City's accounts payable; perform assigned purchasing functions; to apply accurate fiscal management policies, procedures and internal controls for the City; and to perform a variety of tasks relative to assigned area of responsibility.

CLOSING DATE: 12/12/21 11:59 PMShoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.NOTE: Pay rate for this position includes the COLA adjustment effective January 1, 2022.The City of Shoreline is recruiting for a Senior Finance Technician to work with the Financial Operations Division of the Administrative Services Department. The Senior Finance Technician works closely with our operating Departments to ensure smooth function of the City’s accounts payable processes.The City has a strong financial position with a general fund balance that exceeds our policy requirements and a fully funded “Rainy Day Reserve.” The City has received only one finding on its financial statements in its 25-year history. We recently completed a major upgrade to its financial system, Central Square Finance Enterprise. The successful candidate must be committed to continuous improvement and collaboration to implement enhanced features available in the software and evaluating processes for efficiencies, internal controls and equity.Employees Working Remotely: During the COVID-19 Pandemic, many staff are primarily working remotely, some in the office full-time and some splitting their time. The City is implementing a remote work policy that will allow staff to work up to three remote days a week, however during the 6-month probationary period it is expected that all work will be performed at City Hall.