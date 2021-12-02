Free holiday paper crafting 101 at the Senior Center December 9



Join us for this spectacular paper class on December 9, 2021 at the Center. Learn to add your own creative flair to this year’s holiday presents. Join us for this spectacular paper class on December 9, 2021 at the Center. Learn to add your own creative flair to this year’s holiday presents.

In this workshop you’ll choose from an array of fun, holiday themed paper crafts led by Kathy Brower, paper and greeting card artist and longtime Shoreline resident.This free workshop will be on Thursday, December 9, 2021 from 1:30 to 3pm. Any skill level can accomplish the planned projects.Everyone is welcome. Bring your favorite scissors, 2 sided tape or fast dry glue, fun wrapping paper and ribbon you might want to use.Register by calling the Center at 206-365-1536. Space is limitedCovid Protocol: Proof of Vaccination and Masks Required