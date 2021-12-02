Lake Forest Park Reservoir cover replacement project update

SPU's Lake Forest Park Reservoir

Aerial photo by Jared Solano. Instagram @Juarez.Solano

Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) Contractor Crews began construction on the Lake Forest Park Reservoir Floating Cover Replacement Project on May 17, 2021 and hoped to have it done by the end of this year.





The 60million gallon reservoir is located on NE 195th by Horizon View Park and is a major source of clean drinking water for SPU customers.





The project will update the aging reservoir with new liners and floating cover.



Earlier this month, the contractor completed construction work in the east section of the Lake Forest Park Reservoir and has worked to bring that section of the reservoir back into service.



The contractor was unable to finish construction in the west section of the reservoir due to ongoing shipment delays.



Therefore, the contractor has paused construction and has temporarily demobilized from the site.



The contractor will return in spring 2022 to complete the remaining work for the Lake Forest Park Reservoir Floating Cover Replacement Project.







When construction resumes, it should take about 4 months to complete work. Most of the remaining work will be focused in the western section of the reservoir, and construction activities will include:

Remobilizing equipment and materials at the site

Inspecting and cleaning the liner in the west section of the reservoir

Installing the floating cover over the west section of the reservoir and performing remaining equipment upgrades

Bringing the reservoir back into operation once final inspection and testing are complete

Final site restoration and demobilization





SPU will send additional notice prior to resuming work in 2022. In the meantime, you can learn more about the project online at:



www.seattle.gov/utilities/neighborhood-projects/lfp-reservoir-covering