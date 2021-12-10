The Shoreline Conch - Weekend Sounds - Dec 10 - 12, 2021

Friday, December 10, 2021

Photo by Steve Adams on Unsplash


The Conch – Weekend Sounds
of the local entertainment scene

By Jarred Swalwell

12/10 FRIDAY

Aurora Borealis – 20 and counting and East of Friday

Performing the hits from Matchbox 20, Counting Crows, and similar acoustic rock groups in the PNW. East of Friday is a hard rock, alt rock, grunge, classic rock cover band for the Seattle/Tacoma area.. 21+, no cover, gratuities are appreciated, show starts 8:30pm

Darrell’s Tavern – The Dirty Rugs, Fixtures, Moonlight Remedy

Contemporary NW rock. 21+, $10, doors open 7 pm, vax card or negative test, show starts 8pm

The Drumlin - Rader Creek

Bluegrass trio in the heated back patio. All ages, no cover, show starts 7ish.

North City Bistro and Wine Shop – Daniel Godinez Band

His guitar playing has been praised by the likes of Taj Mahal, Jason Mraz, and Michael Shrieve (Santana). Expect a night of Funk, Groove, Jazzy/soul textures, showcasing the virtuosity of DG and his cohorts. All ages, $25 by reservation, show starts 8pm.

Third Place Commons – Michele D'Amour and the Love Dealers

Michele D'Amour and the Love Dealers bring plenty of fun, funk, and soul to the stage. All ages, free show, dance floor still closed, 7-9pm.

12/11 SATURDAY

Aurora Borealis – Full Vinyl Jacket

Rock and Roll never forgets. From cruising the main drag on a Saturday night in your Z-28, when homecoming dances were in the school cafeteria, a time when rock and roll classics were created. No disco here! From AC/DC to ZZ Top, full Vinyl Jacket can help you remember. 21+, no cover, gratuities are appreciated, show starts 8:30pm

Darrell’s Tavern – James Carr Band, Janny and The Blue Moon Boys, Andrea Lockwood

Americana/rock. 21+, $10, doors open 7pm, vax card or negative test, show starts 8pm

North City Bistro and Wine Shop – EntreMundos - Musica Do Brasil

EntreMundos Quarteto is an electrifying Seattle-based band who bring to the stage an uplifting and kinetic mix of deep Brazilian roots flavored with world rhythms— a deft blending of funk, jazz and soul melding with the classic sounds of samba and bossa nova. All ages, $20 by reservation, show starts 8pm.

Third Place Commons – Two Scoops Combo

A long-time Third Place Commons favorite, Eric "Two Scoops" Moore writes the funniest and most mouth-watering lyrics you've ever boogie-woogied to! Two Scoops Combo delivers a fresh take on old school Blues, Swing, Americana and originals. All ages, free show, 7-9pm, dance floor still closed, 4-6pm.

12/12 SUNDAY

Darrell’s Tavern – Sunday Jazz Jam

21+, 6pm show start, suggested $5 donation.

Sky Nursery - The Jazz Pearls

Get into the spirit of the season with instrumental holiday jazz. All ages, no cover, 3-4pm.



Posted by DKH at 3:33 PM
Tags: ,

