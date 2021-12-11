Newly-elected school board members take their seats; officers chosen



During the same meeting, the School Board held their annual board reorganization. Director Rebeca Rivera was elected president and Director Emily Williams vice-president. Director Sara Betnel was also voted to continue her role as the board’s legislative representative.



You can learn more about our school board, find meeting agendas, minutes, recordings and more on our School Board webpage

At the school board meeting on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, both took their oath of office for their four-year terms.