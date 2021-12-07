Social Services Champions: Northwest Neighbors Network

Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Jerry and Sandy from Northwest Neighbors Network with the NNN award
Photo courtesy NUHSA

On December 1, 2021, NUHSA (North Urban Human Services Alliance) held its annual Human Services awards, recognizing organizations and individuals doing outstanding work in our community.

Outstanding Human Services Program: Northwest Neighbors Network

Northwest Neighbors Network (NNN) is an invaluable source of support for seniors who wish to age in place in their own homes, assisting its members with tasks that have become challenging (including home maintenance, transportation and tech support) and offering critical opportunities for social connection and activity.

Through a growing cadre of vetted and trained volunteers – many of whom are members themselves – NNN has created a community network and assists its senior members in both King and Snohomish Counties. In the last year, they have more than doubled their volunteer base and their membership, creating a greater safety net for seniors desiring to stay in their community and in their homes.

They are funded by the Veterans, Seniors, and Human Services Levy.   



Posted by DKH at 1:45 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  