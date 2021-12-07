Social Services Champions: Northwest Neighbors Network
Tuesday, December 7, 2021
|Jerry and Sandy from Northwest Neighbors Network with the NNN award
Photo courtesy NUHSA
On December 1, 2021, NUHSA (North Urban Human Services Alliance) held its annual Human Services awards, recognizing organizations and individuals doing outstanding work in our community.
Outstanding Human Services Program: Northwest Neighbors Network
Northwest Neighbors Network (NNN) is an invaluable source of support for seniors who wish to age in place in their own homes, assisting its members with tasks that have become challenging (including home maintenance, transportation and tech support) and offering critical opportunities for social connection and activity.
Through a growing cadre of vetted and trained volunteers – many of whom are members themselves – NNN has created a community network and assists its senior members in both King and Snohomish Counties. In the last year, they have more than doubled their volunteer base and their membership, creating a greater safety net for seniors desiring to stay in their community and in their homes.
They are funded by the Veterans, Seniors, and Human Services Levy.
