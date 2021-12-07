City of Shoreline Zoom information sessions about Prop 1 Parks Bond on the February 8, 2022 ballot

Shoreline City Council has placed a bond measure, Shoreline Proposition 1, on the February 8, 2022, special election ballot. Approval of Proposition 1 will allow the City to make improvements to eight parks and acquire and improve new park land.





Seventy-two percent of Shoreline voters who voted in April approved the measure, but it was 122 votes short of meeting the 40% number of votes validation requirement.

For more information on Shoreline Proposition 1, visit



Tuesday, December 7 at 12:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 9 at 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, December 14 at 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 15 at 12:00 p.m.

Tuesday, January 11 at 12:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 12 at 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, January 13 at 12:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.







Visit shorelinewa.gov/prop1 for the Zoom link.

The City would issue up to $38,500,000 in general obligation bonds to be paid back through an increase in property taxes.This measure is identical to the measure that was on the April 27, 2021, special election ballot; however, that measure did not have enough voter participation to meet the validation requirement.