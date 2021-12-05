Sno-King School Retirees donate to Shoreline PTA Council clothing room THE WORKS
Sunday, December 5, 2021
|SKSR Board member Jim Siscel presents the check to The WORKS Chair Jill Steinberg
Sno-King School Retirees (SKSR), representing active and retired teachers in Shoreline School District, Edmonds, and Northshore School Districts, donated $500 to The WORKS clothing room sponsored by the Shoreline PTA Council.
The WORKS clothing room provides high quality, clean, gently used children's and teen clothing to Shoreline School District families. The donation will allow the purchase of needed clothing items.
