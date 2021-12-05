Call for entries for 2022 Shoreline Short Short Film Festival
Sunday, December 5, 2021
2022 Shoreline Short Short Film Festival Call for Entries!
Deadline: January 3, 2022
It's that time again! The Shoreline Short Short Film Festival is seeking Washington made short films for our 6th season. All genres are accepted and must be between 3-13 minutes in length. Films can be submitted via FilmFreeway.
Learn more and submit your film here: https://filmfreeway.com/ShorelineShortShortFilmFestival
$10 for student submissions and $15 for all other films. Filmmakers may only submit one film. Films must have been completed after January 1, 2020.
The event is planned for March 5 at the Shoreline Community College Theater with a matinee and evening showtimes.
Cash prizes and a Golden Sasquatch will be given to the Best Picture Award and the People's Choice Award.
More event info available here: https://www.shorelakearts.org/short-short-film-fest
Questions? Email Kevin at publicity@shorelakearts.org
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.
