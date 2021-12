Call for entries for 2022 Shoreline Short Short Film Festival

2022 Shoreline Short Short Film Festival Call for Entries!

Deadline: January 3, 2022

Learn more and submit your film here: https://filmfreeway.com/ShorelineShortShortFilmFestival $10 for student submissions and $15 for all other films. Filmmakers may only submit one film. Films must have been completed after January 1, 2020.The event is planned for March 5 at the Shoreline Community College Theater with a matinee and evening showtimes.Cash prizes and a Golden Sasquatch will be given to the Best Picture Award and the People's Choice Award.More event info available here: https://www.shorelakearts.org/short-short-film-fest Questions? Email Kevin at publicity@shorelakearts.org ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.